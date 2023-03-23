Far-Right Extremist Riley Williams Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Storming Capitol on Jan. 6

A far-right extremist who was "obsessed" with white nationalist Nick Fuentes was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and directing a mob toward the office of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where another rioter stole a laptop.

In delivering the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Riley Williams' actions “utterly reprehensible.”

Williams, federal prosecutors argued at trial in November, "led an army" up a set of stairs toward Pelosi's office and was present when rioters swiped the laptop that the California Democrat kept in her conference room and used for “all her Zoom meetings."

