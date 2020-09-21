William B. Crews

Fauci Staffer to Retire After Report He Trashed Fauci as ‘Mask Nazi'

William B. Crews is a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are set to defend the federal government's response to the coronavirus crisis at the hearing hosted by a House panel calling for a national plan to contain the virus.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

A public relations staffer for the agency run by Dr. Anthony Fauci announced his "intention to retire" on Monday, the department said, after the Daily Beast reported that he was the author of numerous articles trashing Fauci and dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as a "massive fraud."

William B. Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was identified by the Beast as moonlighting as managing editor of the conservative website RedState, where he wrote articles under the pseudonym "streiff."

The articles are filled with misinformation, directly contradicting the agency's recommendations about the virus and calling Fauci a "mask nazi," among other insults.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

William B. CrewsTrump administrationDr. Anthony Fauci
