horse racing

Filly Euthanized After Training Accident Days Before Breeders' Cup in Del Mar

A 2-year-old filly was fatally injured in an accident during training hours at Del Mar on Wednesday.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President Josh Rubinstein announced the death during a safety briefing for the Breeders’ Cup, which will be held at the track north of San Diego on Friday and Saturday.

The filly named Set the Tone dumped her exercise rider and ran off, hitting a fence and severely injuring her shoulder. Veterinarians attempted to save her, but it wasn’t possible and she was euthanized. The rider wasn’t injured.

Trained by Bob Hess Jr., Set the Tone was winless in three career starts, including two second-place finishes. She had career earnings of $12,300. She was a daughter of 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist.

This article tagged under:

horse racingDel Mar Thoroughbred ClubBreeders cup
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us