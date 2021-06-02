Florida

Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Florida man who was photographed carrying a large red "Trump 2020" flag inside the Senate chamber during the Capitol riot pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges, NBC News reports.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa was arrested Feb. 16 after the FBI said it received a tip identifying him among the hundreds seen in photos and videos inside the Capitol.

Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Hodgkins will be sentenced in July. If he is ordered to serve time in prison, he is likely to face far less than the statutory maximum. Federal District Court Judge Randolph Moss said the range under federal guidelines would be between one and two years in prison.

