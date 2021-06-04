manatees

Florida's Manatees Are Dying Off at Unusually High Rates

Researchers say this year's alarming die-off could surpass the record 804 manatee deaths that were tallied in 2018

FILE - A manatee swims in a recovery pool at the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center in ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images (File)

Florida's manatees are dying at unusually high rates this year, and experts are warning that the sustained loss of a key food source is severely threatening the iconic marine mammals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's most recent report, which spans Jan. 1 to May 28, recorded 761 manatee deaths so far in 2021. Researchers say this year's alarming die-off could surpass the record 804 manatee deaths that were tallied in 2018, NBC News reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"If this continues through the rest of the year, this is going to be one of the highest mortality years ever," said Jon Moore, a marine biologist and oceanographer at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

whales 21 hours ago

Shrinking Giants: North Atlantic Right Whales Getting Tinier

New Jersey Jun 2

Gigantic Partial Skull Sparks Curiosity After Washing Up on Jersey Shore

Moore said the main issue is worsening water quality in Florida's waterways from wastewater contamination and nutrient runoff that trigger toxic red tides and overgrowths of algae, known as algal blooms. These recurrent problems are killing off seagrass, seaweed-like plants that grow underwater and are a main food source for manatees.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

manateesFlorida
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us