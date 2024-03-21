Gov. Newsom calls for ceasefire in Gaza

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Newsom wrote an open letter to California's Muslim, Palestinian American and Arab American communities. He also posted a link to the letter on social media on Thursday.

In the letter, Newsom said that he supports President Joe Biden’s call for a ceasefire as part of a deal to secure desperately needed relief for Gazan civilians and the release of hostages.

The letter comes just one day before the U.S. plans to ask the UN Security Council to back a resolution.

Newsom said in part, "It is time to work in earnest toward an enduring peace that will furnish the lasting security, autonomy, and freedom that the Palestinians and the Israeli people both deserve."