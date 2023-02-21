Georgia Grand Jury Recommended Indictments for More Than a Dozen People in Trump Probe, Foreperson Says

The Georgia grand jury that investigated possible interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump and his allies recommended indictments against over a dozen people, the jury foreperson said Tuesday — a list she said "might" include the former president.

"There are certainly names that you will recognize, yes. There are names also you might not recognize," Emily Kohrs said in an interview that will air Tuesday on NBC News’ “Nightly News.”

She said the list of recommended indictments is "not a short list."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.

