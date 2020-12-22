Gov. Newsom Nominates Asm. Shirley Weber as California's Secretary of State

Governor Gavin Newsom nominated State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber to be California's next Secretary of State, his office confirmed Tuesday.

If confirmed, Weber would become the first Black Secretary of State in California's history.

“I am excited to be nominated for this historic appointment as the Secretary of State of California," Weber said. "Being the first African American woman in this position will be a monumental responsibility, but I know that I am up for the challenge. Expanding voting rights has been one of the causes of my career and will continue to motivate me as I assume my new constitutional duties."

A fearless advocate with unimpeachable integrity and moral clarity -- there’s no one better suited for the job of Secretary of State than @AsmShirleyWeber.



With her, CA will continue to be a model for the nation in expanding democratic participation and access to the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/fcpuZuYQ8e — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020

Weber represents California's 79th Assembly District, which covers parts of southeastern San Diego, including the cities of Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City and San Diego. She has served that office since 2012.

Weber has also served as the president of the San Diego Board of Education and had a 40-year career at San Diego State University, co-founding its Department of Africana Studies.

“Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate and change agent with unimpeachable integrity,” Newsom said. "Now, she’ll be at the helm of California’s elections as the next Secretary of State -- defending and expanding the right to vote and serving as the first African American to be California’s Chief Elections Officer.”

Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins issued a statement immediately after the announcement:

“I am thrilled to congratulate my good friend and fellow San Diegan, Dr. Shirley Weber, on her historic appointment as California’s Secretary of State. Dr. Weber has been an effective and passionate leader in affirming and protecting the rights of all. As Secretary of State she will not only fight to protect our vital right to vote, I know she will help ensure the workings of state government are visible and accessible to all Californians.”

Newsom's nomination comes after the governor announced Alex Padilla, who has served California's Secretary of State since 2015, would fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The governor's nomination will be submitted to the State Legislature for approval.