Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Make Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Fans can find the cafe truck at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park

By Renee Schmiedeberg

An exterior image of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
Sanrio

Hello again, kitty.

After several long months on the road, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to the city, this time at San Diego Comic-Con International all four days of the event.

Dates and Time:

  • Thursday, July 21 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fans can find the cafe truck at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park.

Prepare to drop some dough for this cute cat as the menu features hard-to-pass limited-edition collectibles such as new mugs, shirts, plush toys, lunchboxes, steel water bottles, enamel pins, totes, and café treats like cookies emblazoned with the iconic cat's face, macarons and madeleines.

The last time the truck visited the San Diego area was at the Fashion Valley Mall in February.

For more info on the truck's full tour click here.

