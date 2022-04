An 18-year-old once convicted of voluntary manslaughter after he stabbed his mother when he was 13, and once already escaped from Orange County Juvenile Hall, was once again on the loose, with the Orange County District Attorney calling him a dangerous and violent criminal.

The Orange County District Attorney released a brief warning to the public Friday, saying Ike Souzer was released to a Santa Ana halfway house, but cut off his electronic monitor.

Souzer had been at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange.

The public announcement said Souzer was "at large after being released on electronic monitoring."

The DA warned anyone who comes into contact with Souzer should call 911.

The DA also said Souzer was convicted of attacking three correctional officers in December.

A teen accused of killing his mother escaped juvenile hall. Authorities say he left his locked cell and got onto the roof. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC News at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the rest of his sentence. It was set to expire on July 9, 2023 before he went missing from the halfway house.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, according to inmate records.

#OCSDPIO This morning at 12:11 am, a juvenile escaped from the Orange County Juvenile Hall. The youth is Ike Souzer, 15 years old, male white, approx 6ft, 200lbs, wearing a white shirt and red pants. OC Sheriff is coordinating with OC Probation to apprehend the youth. pic.twitter.com/iIDSawPpSB — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) April 12, 2019

He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of his mother in Garden Grove.

Someone called and reported that they had seen Barbara Scheuer-Souzer suffering stab wounds in her stomach in front of the home in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street, Garden Grove police said at the time.

She told officers she had been attacked by her 13-year-old son.

She was taken to the hospital but later died that night, police said.

He was found at a shopping center a half mile away shortly after Scheuer-Souzer was found injured.

In 2019, Souzer was taken back into custody after he escaped from juvenile hall in Orange in the middle of the night.

@OCSDPIO Surveillance video shows the suspect from the @OCProbationDept Juvenile Hall escape. Investigation is ongoing. If you SEE Ike Souzer, please call 911. #JHEscape pic.twitter.com/TtlCZ8xeJF — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) April 12, 2019

He escaped from a locked housing unit and scaled a barbed-wire fence, officials said at the time.

He was found the next day at a McDonald's.

According to inmate records, he was released to the halfway house April 13, 2022, and was to be monitored electronically, but he escaped on the same day.

The DA did not provide any other comments when NBCLA reached out.