Popular grocery store Aldi announced it is slashing prices on hundreds of items this summer to help customers combat "stubborn inflation," a press release said.
According to the release, the Illinois-based grocery store said the savings, which total $100 million, will take place through Labor Day, with select items on sale through July 10.
“We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season," Dave Rinaldo, president at ALDI U.S., said in the release.
Many of the items ALDI plans reducing prices on were "seasonal must-haves," including picnic and BBQ items, travel-ready snacks and healthy options. A partial list of the more than 250 items on sale can be found below:
- Simply Nature: Chia Seeds
- Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil
- Season’s Choice: Frozen Blueberries
- Simply Nature: Organic Pinto/Kidney Beans
- Specially Selected: French Baguettes
- Specially Selected: Macarons
- Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha
- Simms: Summer Sausage
- Emporium Selection: Cracker Cuts
- Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars
- Benton’s: Cookie Thins
- Southern Grove: Dried Cranberries 6oz
- Southern Grove: Sunflower Kernels 16oz
- Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots
- USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak
- Family Pack Chicken Breast
- Burman’s: Steak Sauce
- Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries 32oz
- Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken
ALDI recently announced plans to add 800 new U.S. groceries stories by 2028.