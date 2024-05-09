Popular grocery store Aldi announced it is slashing prices on hundreds of items this summer to help customers combat "stubborn inflation," a press release said.

According to the release, the Illinois-based grocery store said the savings, which total $100 million, will take place through Labor Day, with select items on sale through July 10.

“We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season," Dave Rinaldo, president at ALDI U.S., said in the release.

Many of the items ALDI plans reducing prices on were "seasonal must-haves," including picnic and BBQ items, travel-ready snacks and healthy options. A partial list of the more than 250 items on sale can be found below:

Simply Nature: Chia Seeds

Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil

Season’s Choice: Frozen Blueberries

Simply Nature: Organic Pinto/Kidney Beans

Specially Selected: French Baguettes

Specially Selected: Macarons

Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha

Simms: Summer Sausage

Emporium Selection: Cracker Cuts

Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars

Benton’s: Cookie Thins

Southern Grove: Dried Cranberries 6oz

Southern Grove: Sunflower Kernels 16oz

Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots

USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak

Family Pack Chicken Breast

Burman’s: Steak Sauce

Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries 32oz

Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken

ALDI recently announced plans to add 800 new U.S. groceries stories by 2028.