In the market for an electric vehicle? Here's why 2024 might be the year to buy

If you've been in the market for an electric vehicle, 2024 might be your year to buy one since the Treasury Department has made the “new clean vehicle” tax credit much easier to obtain in 2024.

Americans wanting to claim the tax credit, worth up to $7,500, will now be able to do so at the point of sale instead of having to wait until they file their tax returns.

That means participating dealerships will now be able to directly apply the $7,500 tax break on an electric vehicle purchase price either for a down payment or as a cash payment to buyers.

The changes also allow taxpayers to claim a "previously owned clean vehicle” tax credit of up to $4,000 when buying used EV models.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Who can claim the tax credit?

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, to claim the tax credit taxpayers must buy the EV for their personal use and not for resale. The vehicle must also be used primarily in the U.S.

To claim the credit, the adjusted gross income (AGI) of the taxpayers must not exceed $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, $225,000 for heads of households and $150,000 for all other filers.

What vehicles qualify for the EV tax credit?

Here are the EVs that qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit:

Make/Model Year Price Chevrolet Bolt 2022/2023 MSRP $55,000 or below Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid PHEV 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Ford F-150 Lightning 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Tesla Model 3 Performance 2023/2024 MSRP $55,000 or below Tesla Model X 2023/2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Tesla Model Y Performance/ADW/ RWD (2024 only) 2023/2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Volkswagen ID.4 standard, S, Pro S Plus, Pro S, Pro, AWD Pro, AWD Pro S, and AWD Pro S Plus 2023/2024 MSRP $80,000 or below

What vehicles qualify for the partial EV tax credit ($3,750):

Make/Model Year Price Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below Rivian R1S and R1T 2022-2024 MSRP $80,000 or below

The Biden administration announced new regulations that limit the pollution that comes out of the tailpipe of a car. NBC 7's Brooke Martell breaks down why the agency says it'll likely lead to a boom for electric cars.