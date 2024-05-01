Cellphones and car devices can accidentally call 911: Here's why you shouldn't hang up

New technology, new problems.

Local emergency services providers said they are receiving accidental 911 alerts from people’s smart devices. In some cases, it’s been prompted by something as simple as dropping an Apple Watch onto a hard floor.

According to Cassandra Olney, director of Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center in Maryland, while the new technology can be incredibly helpful, accidental calls can strain the call system.

“So, the smart devices that are out there nowadays where if you fall, it does benefit that it's able to call 911. However, it could also pick up, let's say if you're riding a bike and you hit a pothole and nothing, you know, you're still continuing on your way, it could trigger 911,” Olney said.

In addition to the smart devices, 911 call centers are now getting crash notifications directly from a vehicle’s onboard computer system, through popular internet radio provider Sirius XM.

The partnership between Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services and a company called RapidSOS allows any connected vehicle to automatically share information with first responders.

“It's called in by Sirius, possible crash notification," a dispatcher said.

When these false alarms do occur, dispatchers can be heard in call center recordings trying to figure out if it's a real emergency.

"It's an Apple crash notification with no response, no vehicle description as well.”

"Could be one of the iPhone automatic messages, for a fall message."

"We received an automated message, through the patient's iPhone, about a fall."

If you realize you accidentally called 911, never do this one thing:

“Definitely, if it triggers 911, please stay on the phone. Do not hang up because we are obligated to call back. So please do not hang up," Olney said.

Instead, 911.gov advises callers to explain to the dispatcher what happened. Otherwise, they may send first responders to your location.

Both iPhone and Android users can adjust or turn off the SOS function in system settings.