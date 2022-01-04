Jeopardy!

‘Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Says She Was Robbed Over Weekend

The robbery occurred days after Schneider snagged her 21st consecutive win on the game show

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions.
“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, who was recently dubbed the show’s highest-earning female contestant, said Monday that she was robbed over the weekend.

Schneider, an engineering manager in Oakland, California, who made history last month as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, said on Twitter that someone stole her phone, credit cards and ID on Sunday.

The robbery occurred days after Schneider snagged her 21st consecutive win on the game show and broke the record for most wins by a woman, which was set by Julia Collins in 2014. As of Tuesday, Schneider had 24 wins under her belt.

