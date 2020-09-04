african american history

Jessica Krug: George Washington Univ. Looking Into Blog Post Claiming Professor Pretended to Be Black

The essay attributed to a history professor says she is white and grew up Jewish in suburban Kansas City, but has "assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim"

George Washington University
Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

George Washington University is looking into a blog post claiming that a professor pretended to be Black.

The Thursday morning post on Medium is attributed to a history professor at the Washington, D.C., school, Jessica Krug, whose areas of expertise include Africa, Latin America and African American history, according to the university website.

An email to Krug on Friday morning to confirm she authored the essay did not receive an immediate response. Three phone numbers listed for Krug were disconnected.

The post begins, "For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies."

It goes on to say that the author is white and grew up Jewish in suburban Kansas City, but has "assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness."

