obituary

Lynn Cohen, Who Played Magda in ‘Sex and the City,’ Dies

The 86-year-old actor also appeared in “Nurse Jackie" and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86.

Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 5 hours ago

New Virus Cases Fall; WHO Says China Bought The World Time

Making It in the Bay 11 hours ago

Students Build Tiny Homes in Vans and Trucks While SF Rent Soars

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie" and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In HBO's “Sex and City," Cohen's character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

obituary
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us