Man Rescued After Weeklong Struggle With Bear at Alaska Camp, Writing ‘SOS' on Shack

An injured man was rescued on Friday after reportedly fending off a bear for a week at a remote mining camp in Alaska, officials said.

The man, who was not identified, was spotted waving his hands in distress as a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak passed overhead, according to a statement from the Coast Guard on Tuesday.

Crew members initially saw an SOS sign on top of a shack in the camp while on a trip from Kotzebue to Nome, only seeing the man after circling back.

He was taken to Nome for emergency medical care with an injured leg and bruised torso after a bear attack days prior.

“The man reported that the bear had returned to his camp and harassed him every night for a week straight,” the Coast Guard said.

