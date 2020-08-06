Economy

Nearly 1.2 Million More Sought Jobless Aid Amid Resurgence of Virus

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed

By Paul Wiseman

A person files an application for unemployment benefits
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 1.2 million workers filed initial claims for jobless relief last week, as the nation grapples with an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases.

It's the 20th straight week of layoffs above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March.

The rate of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly twice the record high that had existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a recession. With many states and localities having re-imposed lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that have forced some to impose further job cuts or to shut down.

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed. Members of Congress are locked in prolonged negotiations over a new rescue aid package that might extend that unemployment benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment.

This article tagged under:

Economyunemployment
