Happy Meal

McDonald's Begins Phasing Out Plastic Toys in Happy Meals

The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

By Dee-ann Durbin

Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

McDonald’s plans to "drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

Chicago-based McDonald’s sells more than 1 billion toys each year.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

In UN Speech, Biden Calls for Unity to Address Pandemic, Climate

gabby petito 6 hours ago

Gabby Petito Case: New Brian Laundrie Search Yields Nothing Yet; Hard Drive Found in Van

The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald's restaurants are only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the U.K. in 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Happy MealMcDonald'smcdonalds happy mealmcdonalds happy meal toys
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us