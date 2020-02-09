Navy

Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

By Associated Press

U.S. Naval Academy

A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking the...

Posted by United States Naval Academy on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

#MeToo 7 hours ago

‘Never Happened’: Model Denies Trapping Weinstein Accuser

shooting 1 hour ago

2 Officers Shot at Arkansas Walmart: Report

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

This article tagged under:

NavyAnnapolisMaryland
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us