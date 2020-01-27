Multiple Shot Outside Connecticut Courthouse: City Officials

What to Know Shots were fired outside a courthouse in Connecticut Monday afternoon

Four people were said to have been hit; there was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries

There also was no information on a possible shooter; city employees were told to stay away from the area

Multiple people were shot outside a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Monday, city officials said.

A call about the gunfire at the building on Golden Hill Street came in around noon. A total of four people were thought to be shot; all the shots were fired from outside the courthouse. It's not clear where the victims were when they were hit, whether they were on their way in or leaving.

There were no immediate details on the extent of the injuries or any information on a possible shooter. Police are looking into whether a stolen blue Volkswagen may have been involved in the shooting, according to one law enforcement official briefed on the preliminary investigation. They're also trying to determine whether it was a drive-by shooting or a suspect emerged from the vehicle, fired and then fled.

Local authorities described the area as an "active scene," but said there was "no immediate threat at this time."

An initial press release did not elaborate on why there was "no immediate threat," but urged city employees to stay away from the area.

The investigation is ongoing.