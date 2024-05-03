critter corner

A-boar-able runaway pig oinking around captured by NJ police

By Emily Rose Grassi and Jane Babian

NBC Universal, Inc.

This isn't a "pigment" of your imagination.

Police in South Jersey had to chase down, tackle and safely tie up a 200-pound ham-some fella on Friday.

Officers in Gloucester County had to get the pig out of harm's way when they found him oinking around the area of Egg Harbor and County House roads in Washington Township.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí

The department took to Facebook to share hog-wild pictures of the a-boar-able guy.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

California man who testified against Capitol riot companion is sentenced to home detention

Indiana 4 hours ago

A police officer once rescued an abandoned infant. Two decades later, fate brought them together

Officials tell NBC10 that "Porky the Pig" is back home with his owners.

And, it's a good thing his owner picked him up because police said that if not, Porky was going to become the department's next K-9.

This article tagged under:

critter corner
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us