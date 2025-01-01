Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter say they have preliminarily identified the suspect in the vehicle ramming attack in New Orleans as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42.

Officials are working to determine more information about his background and potential travel history.

Din Jabbar, 42, is accused of intentionally plowing a pickup truck into New Year’s revelers at about 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street, authorities said. The suspect is dead, the FBI said.

Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News that Shamsud Jabbar had a black flag which appears to be an ISIS flag on a pole affixed to the hitch of the pickup truck he allegedly drove into the crowd. The information is preliminary.

Jabbar is a U.S. citizen born in Texas, according to law enforcement officials.

The law enforcement officials briefed on the matter also said investigators were looking into at least two devices that may have been planted near the area of the attack. The investigation is trying to determine whether the devices were actual explosives and whether they were operable, officials said.

Federal officials and local law enforcement in New Orleans also are investigating if Din Jabbar used a long-gun rifle and fired it into the crowd as he ran people over, three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

“Please join me in praying for the victims and their families, as well as our first responders, in the wake of this horrific act of violence on Bourbon Street,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., in a post on X.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

