NY Attorney General's Office Opens Criminal Investigation Into Trump Organization

The New York Attorney General's office confirmed on Tuesday that they have opened a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," said a statement from spokesperson Fabien Levy.

The attorney general's office said they had no further comment at this time.

While Attorney General Letitia James's office had been conducting a civil investigation into the former President Donald Trump's company, the criminal probe is the second one Trump is now facing in New York. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating Trump's tax records.

That inquiry, according to court filings, includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. The district attorney also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.

After a lengthy court battle, Vance's office is now in possession of eight years of Trump’s tax records, including final and draft versions of tax returns, source documents containing raw financial data and other financial records held by his accounting firm.

