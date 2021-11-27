New York

NY Awards First Round of Vax Scholarships for Kids 5 to 11

Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20

Ten preteens from around New York have won the first round of state college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

The youths' names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest. It's open to children 5 to 11 who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19. Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20.

Winners get tuition, room and board for an associate's or bachelor's degree program at a New York State or New York City public university, plus money for books and supplies.

Hochul's office released video of the Democrat phoning some winners as young as 6. Their full names weren't given.

New York offered a similar scholarship raffle for vaccinated 12-to-17-year-oldslast spring and summer.

States around the country have tried various giveawaysto induce people to get inoculated.

