Officer Injured in US Capitol Attack Released From Hospital

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was injured in Friday's attack outside of the U.S. Capitol.

A video obtained by NBC News shows Officer Ken Shaver leaving the hospital in a wheelchair on Saturday as a crowd of uniformed police officers and medical staff cheer. Once outside, Shaver stands up and walks to a waiting car. He appears to have a boot on his left foot, but his exact injuries are not known at this time.

NBC News has reached out to USCP but has not heard back.

Shaver is from Damascus, Maryland, and has worked for the USCP for more than 10 years. He is married with two young children, according to a GoFundMe page created for him in 2019.

On Friday, Shaver was injured when a driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, rammed his car into officers standing at a barricade at the Capitol.

William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department and member of its first responders unit, died.

Shaver was the only other officer injured in the attack.

Authorities shot and killed the suspect after he emerged from the crashed car with a knife in his hand and started to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Evans' death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide days after that.

Now, the union that represents police officers is asking Congress to increase security around the Capitol building right away. On Saturday morning, more jersey barriers were added to the area off of Constitution Avenue where the attack took place, but the union wants to hire hundreds of new officers and retrain those already on the force.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.