Oracle Park Workers Reach Deal for Better Pay, Safer Conditions to Avoid Strike

Oracle Park concession workers called off an impending strike after agreeing to a new contract that gives them affordable health care, a $7 per hour raise and stricter COVID-19 measures in the workplace, a news release from the union said Wednesday.

Food service workers at the San Francisco Giants ballpark, represented by hospitality workers' union UNITE HERE Local 2, were all set to go on strike before the eleventh-hour deal from their employer Bon Appetit, the union said.

The workers will vote Thursday to ratify the new contract just days ahead of the Giants entering the potseason.

"This deal will help us be safer on the job, support our families in the Bay Area, get medical care without worrying about the bill, and retire with dignity," said Deborah Torrano, a suite attendant at Oracle Park and union negotiating committee member. "We were ready to strike, and now our lives will change."

The agreement runs through March 2024 and includes the following, according to the union:

Commitment to enforce mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety rules. Workers, however are calling on the Giants and the city to go a step further and implement a vaccine mandate.

Affordable family health care, including platinum medical, dental, and vision insurance at no cost for individuals.

Immediate wage increases of $3 per hour. Total wage increases of $7 per hour by 2024.

Hazard pay bonus of $1.50 per hour for games worked in 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Increased pension benefits for both full-time and seasonal workers.

Bob Appetit's CEO Fedele Bauccio released a statement Wednesday:

"My team and I are pleased that contract negotiations proceeded to a successful conclusion. As a company, we have always strived to offer the best possible work environment and benefits for our employees and to work collaboratively with union representatives. I am glad that Oracle Park will continue to be a desirable workplace for our employees."