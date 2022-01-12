Oreo Is Celebrating Its 110th Birthday With a Brand-New Flavor

There’s a lot of milestone anniversaries going on in the next few months, from the queen’s Platinum Jubilee to the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s first solo flight. But for cookie lovers, perhaps the most meaningful birthday will be Oreo turning 110.

Oreo is turning 110 on March 6, 2022, and when there’s a birthday that big in the works, it’s worthy of a big party. Oreo will be celebrating the big birthday with a new flavor in the form of a limited-edition Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie. It is extra festive because it features rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie and also a double layer of creme. The cookie has the signature crème with added sprinkles, but the addition of a chocolate cake-flavored crème as well.

We’re turning the big 110 and we’re ready to party 🎉. Introducing our newest Limited Edition flavor, Chocolate Confetti Cake, featuring chocolate cake flavored creme and sprinkles both ON and IN the cookie! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YiYdpFPD5m — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Oreo has celebrated their birthday with a festive cookie. In fact, in 2012, for its 100th birthday, the company came out with the limited-edition Birthday Cake Oreo.

Pre-sale of the new limited-edition cookie flavor began on Jan. 11 at Oreo.com, but it will be on store shelves nationwide beginning on Jan. 31.

"For over a century, OREO has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday," said Sydney Kranzmann, Oreo's U.S. brand manager, in a statement. "Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures … when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish. We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of Milk’s Favorite Cookie by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing – we’ll even be granting some fan wishes through our special sweepstakes prizes!"

Oreo has a bunch of other celebrations in mind for this big birthday, including a new television spot and a sweepstakes dedicated to granting wishes, with prizes including a baking class with Dominique Ansel and much more.

Oreo is no stranger to releasing new flavors to celebrate seasons or events, and just this month launched both toffee crunch and ultimate chocolate lovers varieties. We can’t have too much of a good thing though, and Oreo is absolutely a good thing. So, keep those new flavors coming!

