Overdue Book Returned Anonymously to Idaho Library 111 Years Later

The children's book "New Chronicles of Rebecca" was returned anonymously to a nearby library system. It will now live in a reading room without checkout

A children's book checked out from the Boise, Idaho, public library in 1910 vanished for 111 years only to be returned anonymously, library officials said.

A copy of “New Chronicles of Rebecca” by Kate Douglas Wiggin, still in good condition, was recently returned to the Garden Valley District Library, about 51 miles outside of Boise, city library officials said.

“The checkout desk noticed that it was rather old and it didn’t have any current markings, so they looked into it,” city library assistant Anne Marie Martin told NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise.

“I don’t think anybody here has seen a book” that’s been away for so long, she said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

