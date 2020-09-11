Padres-Giants Games Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test Within Giants Organization

The San Diego Padres Friday and Saturday night games against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park were postponed after someone within the San Francisco organization tested positive for the coronavirus, the MLB confirmed.

Both teams announced the positive test and the cancellation of Friday night's game at around 6:30 p.m. Shortly after, MLB said Friday and Saturday's games would be canceled in an abundance of caution, and to allow for further testing and contact tracing.

Update from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/cOm4nLoY06 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 12, 2020

Both teams had completed their pre-game warmups and lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. Shortly afterward the managers and umpires gathered behind home plate to explain why the game could not be played.

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts then gathered, socially distanced, in the seats because they were not allowed into the clubhouse while the contact tracing process was conducted.

There is a possibility the two teams play a doubleheader on Sunday, but there would still be one more game to make up. The Padres finish the season with a 3-game series against the Giants in San Francisco so one of the missed games at Petco Park could be played at Oracle Park in the Bay Area with the Padres being the "home" team.

Check back for updates on this developing story.