Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Marries Film Producer Jon Peters

It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer

Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.

Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson said Tuesday.

It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment 1 hour ago

Impeachment Trial of President Trump: Live Updates

China 6 hours ago

China Coronavirus Claims 6th Victim, Spreads to Other Countries

Anderson's husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock. Peters' former wives include actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he was once in a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand.

Peters was a producer on Streisand's 1976 version of “A Star Is Born” and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films including 1989's “Batman” and 1999's “Wild Wild West.”

Anderson starred on television's “Baywatch” and in several films, and has made frequent appearances in Playboy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pamela Anderson
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us