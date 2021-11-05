Great Mall

Great Mall in Milpitas Placed on Lockdown Due to Reported Shooting: Police

By Kristofer Noceda

The Great Mall in Milpitas was placed on lockdown late Friday after police responded to a reported shooting inside of a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Police said they received a report at about 5:30 p.m. of a fight where someone pulled out a knife. A shooting was then reported shortly after, according to police.

The incident drew a large law enforcement presence and officers checked businesses and found no indication a shooting took place, police said.

But due to conflicting information, police conducted a search of the entire mall out of an abundance of caution. Employees and shoppers who were ordered to shelter in place during the initial police response were escorted out by officers as they cleared the mall.

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara Sheriff's Office and San Jose Police Department assisted Milpitas police in canvassing the mall.

Milpitas police officials said late Friday no victims were located at the mall or reported to police after the initial call.

