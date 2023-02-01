The death of a double amputee wielding a large knife whom police shot in Huntington Park, California, has sparked a national outcry against the use of force against a disabled person.

Police say Anthony Lowe, a Black man who lost both his legs last year and had not yet received prosthetics, stabbed a person last Thursday before they used a stun gun and shot him about 10 times throughout his upper body.

Lowe’s family questioned why it was necessary to kill a man who needed a wheelchair to get around.

“I want to achieve truth and justice, because if anybody else would have shot Anthony, with him being a disabled person, they would be in jail now for murder,” said Ebonique Simon, the mother of Lowe’s 15-year-old son. “They wouldn’t be out taking leave with pay.”

Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide unit, which typically investigates officer shootings involving Huntington Park police, said the stabbing victim was a 46-year-old man who is stable in a hospital, awaiting surgery. Huntington Park police are preparing a report on the incident, Reynaga said Wednesday.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.