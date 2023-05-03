Police: One Dead, Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that one person has died.
Three additional victims have been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.
The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
No suspect was in custody.
Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.
Copyright AP - Associated Press