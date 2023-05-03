Atlanta

Police: One Dead, Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

The shooting reportedly took place at Northside Hospital in Atlanta

First responders and law enforcement respond to a scene of a shooting in downtown Atlanta, May 3, 2023. Atlanta police said multiple people were injured.
WXIA

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that one person has died.

Three additional victims have been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in downtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.
Atlanta Police Department
Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in downtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.

No suspect was in custody.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Atlantashootings
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us