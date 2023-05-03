Police: One Dead, Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that one person has died.

Three additional victims have been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims. (2/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.

Atlanta Police Department Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in downtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.

No suspect was in custody.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.