Caught on Camera

Video Shows Police Rescue Woman From Car Sinking in Florida Canal

The incident took place in Cape Coral, when officers jumped into the canal shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in a southwest Florida city worked to save a woman from her car that was slowly sinking in a canal early Tuesday morning in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident took place in Cape Coral, when officers jumped into the canal shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance footage showed the woman driving through a cul de sac before driving off the asphalt and hitting a culvert.

She stopped for a moment before continuing to drive down the embankment and into the canal.

Officer Kwesi Johnson used his baton to smash the driver’s side window while standing in waist-deep water and lift the unidentified woman to safety.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“She was already out and they were putting her in the ambulance,” said Marty Linenko, who came outside after seeing the flashing lights from police cruisers. 

The woman was the only one in the car. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was not released. Police have not said if she would receive a citation for the crash or what led to it.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFloridaLee CountyPolice Rescue
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us