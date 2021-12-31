Santa Rosa

Police Search for Santa Rosa Mother Who Abandoned Her Baby While Evading Officers

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are searching for a 34-year-old Santa Rosa woman who fled from an officer early Friday morning then abandoned her vehicle with her 18-month-old child inside, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Melissa Doyle was identified as the driver. She is wanted for felony child endangerment and evading arrest, police said.

At about 1:20 a.m. Friday, Santa Rosa officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Madrus Rose Street and Winterhaven Avenue, police said. The caller told police an unknown person was parked in a white minivan playing loud music.

When officers arrived, they found Doyle sitting in the driver seat, where she initially appeared to be sleeping and refused to comply with an officer's requests to roll down her window, police said. An infant was strapped into a rear car seat.

Doyle showed signs of intoxication and sped away westbound out of the area, police said. The responding officer searched the area to no avail.

Officers later located Doyle’s van parked several blocks away in the area of Summercreek Drive, police said. Doyle had fled on foot abandoning her child.

Officers took custody of the infant, who was very cold, crying, and had no warm clothing on, police said. The baby ultimately was released into the care of a family member.

Officers also found evidence of alcohol consumption inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information leading to Melissa Doyle’s arrest should contact SRPD at 707-528-5222.

