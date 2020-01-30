COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Prosecutors Seek October Trial for Loughlin, Giannulli

The couple is charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Federal prosecutors are seeking an October trial for "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, on charges that they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. 

Prosecutors proposed to a judge in a court document filed Wednesday that the parents fighting the charges in the sweeping college admissions bribery case be split into two or three trials. Prosecutors said they want Loughlin and Giannulli to be tried in the first group of parents in October. 

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower. The money was funneled through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme, authorities say. 

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and have not publicly commented on the allegations. 

College Admissions Scandal

More on the scheme that promised wealthy parents a gurantee their children will be accepted at elite universities

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL Jan 17

New Filing in College Bribery Case Against Loughlin, Giannulli

Felicity Huffman Jan 14

Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Moves on From College Scandal to ‘Twilight Zone’

Among the parents who have pleaded guilty to charges in the case is "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman. Huffman was released from prison in October two days before the end of a two-week sentence. She admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDALLori Loughlin
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us