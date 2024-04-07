San Diego

CHP shuts down ‘ramp rave' under Interstate 5 in San Diego

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol shut down a rave that popped up under a South Bay freeway early Sunday morning.

The "ramp rave" took place underneath Interstate 5 near Main Street in the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego. Authorities were alerted to the event around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Video from the scene shows a sophisticated party setup with lights, a stage, stereo equipment and generators to run it all. Bottles of water and liquor were also found at the scene, the footage shows.

In September, NBC 7 cameras were rolling when San Diego police ended a rave under the Morena Boulevard overpass. The station covered another rave under the 805 overpass in Sorrento Valley in July.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a CHP sergeant about these hidden pop-up parties happening in unusual places.

Police warn that these raves are dangerous not only to partygoers but also to drivers on the freeways.

