Ludacris Donates $75K Worth of Music Equipment to Fla. High School

Hip-hop artist Ludacris visited a South Florida high school Wednesday, surprising students with thousands of dollars worth of instruments.

Students at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School screamed seeing Ludacris take the stage during an assembly to give back.

“I understand the importance of music education,” Ludacris said. “It’s very important to me.”

The award-winning rapper partnered with ticketing website Stubhub to donate brand new instruments.

“This is $75,000 worth of equipment, so with that being said, we just know the impact that it’s going to have,” he said.

The band director hopes the new instruments will put the school in a position to win.

“We have instruments being held together with tape, they don’t move, they’re banged up,” said Kevin Segura, the school’s band director. “So these instruments are going to improve our sound and going to motivate kids to want to do band so hopefully I can build up this program to what it once was back in the day.”

Segura has been teaching music at the school for a few years, giving the students more opportunities than before.

Ludacris thanked Segura for his hard work with tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

“I’m really, really excited that I’m going to the game,” Segura said. “I didn’t think I was going so this was a nice surprise for me.”

“If it weren’t for individuals reaching back and giving me that confidence, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Ludacris.

Before leaving, Ludacris shared some advice on success to the crowd.

“If you get knocked down nine times, you get up 10. Just keep going,” he said.