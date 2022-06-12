Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Trying to Enter Governors Ball With Gun: NYPD

Roddy Ricch was arrested on gun charges Saturday night, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage at Governors Ball.

The NYPD said the 23-year-old was arrested after a security check of his tour bus revealed a gun under a seat and large capacity magazine.

NEW: @RoddyRicch was arrested at @CitiField when a search of his tour bus revealed a gun under a seat and a magazine, according to @NYPDDCPI. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and two other weapons charges. — myles miller (@MylesMill) June 12, 2022

The Los Angeles-based rapper was in town for this weekend's Governors Ball, where he was set to perform Saturday in a lineup that included Halsey, Tove Lo, Flume, Shaquille O'Neal and more.

"Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today," the festival's official Twitter account announced just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

"The Box" singer was slapped with multiple gun charges, along with two other men from New York.