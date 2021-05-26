Resource Guide: How to Help Victims of San Jose VTA Shooting

As we all witness the devastating images of the shooting that took place Wednesday at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose that claimed the lives of nine people, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims which we will continue to update as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud

Reunification Center

A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.

VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.

Family members of VTA employees 408-209-8356

Funds for Victims

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. To make a donation, please click here.

Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.

VTA Service Impacted

Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday

Bus bridges have been set up

Public Vigil

Public vigil in memory of the victims at San Jose City Hall on Thursday, May 27 at 6 PM

Blood Donation

The Stanford Blood Center is supporting patients impacted by the VTA yard shooting who have required type O blood and will continue to do so throughout their recovery. Blood donations will be needed in the coming days to replenish type O inventory and to ensure the center is ready to support the ongoing needs of patients in the community. To learn about how to donate blood, please click here.

Mental Health