Resource Guide: How to Help Victims of San Jose VTA Shooting

As we all witness the devastating images of the shooting that took place Wednesday at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose that claimed the lives of nine people, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims which we will continue to update as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud
Reunification Center
- A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.
- VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.
- Family members of VTA employees 408-209-8356
Funds for Victims
- Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. To make a donation, please click here.
- Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.
VTA Service Impacted
- Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday
- Bus bridges have been set up
Public Vigil
- Public vigil in memory of the victims at San Jose City Hall on Thursday, May 27 at 6 PM
Blood Donation
- The Stanford Blood Center is supporting patients impacted by the VTA yard shooting who have required type O blood and will continue to do so throughout their recovery. Blood donations will be needed in the coming days to replenish type O inventory and to ensure the center is ready to support the ongoing needs of patients in the community. To learn about how to donate blood, please click here.
Mental Health
- AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement) located at 2400 Moorpark Ave # 300, San Jose, CA or call (408) 975-2730
- Santa Clara County Crisis Support
- Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-800-704-0900 Press 2
- Santa Clara County Suicide & Crisis Hotline: 1-855-278-4204
- Crisis Text Line: Text RENEW to 74174
- National Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-800-273-8255