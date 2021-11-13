San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society Hosts a ‘Paw-ty' for 3-Year-Old, Cancer Free Chihuahua

After 17 rounds of weekly chemotherapy and four months of veterinary care, Eric the chihuahua is finally ready to find a family of his own

By Aleah Jarin

San Diego Humane Society

In honor of Eric the chihuahua, 3, becoming cancer free, the San Diego Humane Society celebrated with a 'paw-ty' Saturday.

After 17 rounds of weekly chemotherapy and four months of veterinary care, Eric is finally ready to find a family of his own.

Eric arrived as a stray at the SDHS in early July, 2021 and was covered in ticks and had blood on his feet. Veterinarians at SDHS’s Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine performed full lab work and full body x-rays.

Photos: Eric is Cancer Free!

After the lab work and x-rays were performed, it was determined by veterinarians that Eric suffered from a type of cancerous tumor known as a Transmissible Venereal Tumor (TVT ) and a tickborne disease called Ehrlichiosis. After only a week in care, the medical team started Eric’s first round of chemotherapy to fight his cancer.

For Eric’s own safety and comfort, each treatment required full sedation. Veterinarians also worked to treat Eric’s tickborne disease. Eric was placed with a dedicated foster family who cared for him and brought him in for regular medical appointments during his recovery, as his illness required months of treatment.

Now, veterinarians, the medical team and everyone who cared for Eric is happy to see that this resilient pup is now cancer free, healthy and available for a forever home.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietyChihuahuaCancer Free
