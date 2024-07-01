SoCal drag racing champion John Force showing daily improvement after 300-mph crash

Sixteen-time National Hot Rod Association champion John Force is showing daily signs of improvement after the Southern California drag racing legend suffered a traumatic more than a week ago in a frightening 300-mph crash, his team said Sunday.

The 75-year-old Force, who was born in Bell Gardens and lives in Yorba Linda, was able to respond with slight movements when asked to open his eyes, squeeze the hands of his care providers and move his extremities, his family said in the statement.

Force, in the early traumatic brain injury treatment process, was moved out of the Virginia hospital's trauma intensive care unit and into a neuro intensive care unit last week. The hospital staff's primary concerns are around Force's head injury, the team said.

Force was able to say his name and gave a thumbs up when his wife and daughters were present, the team said.

"The biggest challenge has been managing his extreme agitation and confusion, which causes him significant distress,'' John Force Racing said in the statement. "He has repeatedly tried to get out of bed and has been restrained; his doctors have humorously described him as a raging bull. However, he recognized his daughters, wife, Laurie, and called them each by name. And spoke the words, `I love you.' This, along with continued daily progress has uplifted their spirits.'"

Force was on his first-round run in Funny Car eliminations at the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park when his engine exploded at the finish line. The car crossed the strip's centerline and slammed into the driver's side left concrete guard wall. The car then careened back across the track and hit the other wall.

Force was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after the fiery crash. He was examined by an NHRA medical team before he was airlifted from the track.

Force's family thanked track workers who helped him after the crash.

"John's family members extend their deepest gratitude to the medical professionals responsible for his well-being and recovery,'' the team said. "They deeply appreciate the overwhelming number of heartfelt messages, prayers, support, and concern from the entire automotive and racing industries. Thank you to sponsors, fans, and the media for respecting the privacy of the Force family and the John Force Racing team members."

Force, who won a record 157th NHRA race four weeks ago in New Hampshire, was seriously injured in 2007 at age 58 in another crash in Ennis, Texas.

Daughter Brittany Force, 37, is a two-time NHRA Drag Racing Series Top Fuel dragster champion. She did not compete at this weekend's Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Ohio and remained with her family.

Daughters Courtney Fallon Force-Rahal and Ashley Corinne Force Hood also competed in the NHRA Funny Car series.