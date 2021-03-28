San Diego County

San Diego Nonprofit to Lead Social Services for Migrant Children at Convention Center

SBCS, formerly South Bay Community Services, will be providing social services along with coordinating, enrichment, family reunification and religious services for the children

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Ramon Galindo

Convention Center San Diego
NBC 7

A San Diego community-based nonprofit has been asked by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to lead social services for unaccompanied minors temporarily staying at the San Diego Convention Center.

SBCS, formerly South Bay Community Services, will be providing social services along with coordinating, enrichment, family reunification and religious services for the children.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

SBCS CEO Kathie Lembo told NBC 7 they are also coordinating with the San Diego County Office of Education who will provide English, and art classes for the girls as well as having someone who can teach them about American culture.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Housing 8 hours ago

The Eviction Moratorium Expires This Week. What Will Biden Do?

SNL 9 hours ago

In Emotional Speech, ‘SNL's' Bowen Yang Offers Advice on Combating Anti-Asian Hate: ‘Do More'

On Saturday, approximately 476 migrant children, ages 13 to 17, arrived at the convention center where they will be temporarily sheltered until they can be transported to safe housing with family members or sponsors living in the U.S.

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports on the migrant children stating at the convention center.

"We got the last girls to bed at 6 a.m. because we really had to process them slowly because we had to do medical screenings and those sorts of things," Lembo said.

Lembo said the reunification process can take anywhere from 30 to 35 days.

"We're hoping the process is not so long, but we want to take our time to make sure everyone goes through the checks we kind of need them to go through and we're also coordinating with HHS," she said.

SBCS has also teamed out with other social service agencies like Casa Familiar, Logan Heights Community Development Corporation, The Catholic Diocese, YMCA of San Diego County and MAAC.

For more details on SBCS and how you can help, click here.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us