San Diego Nonprofit to Lead Social Services for Migrant Children at Convention Center

A San Diego community-based nonprofit has been asked by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to lead social services for unaccompanied minors temporarily staying at the San Diego Convention Center.

SBCS, formerly South Bay Community Services, will be providing social services along with coordinating, enrichment, family reunification and religious services for the children.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

SBCS CEO Kathie Lembo told NBC 7 they are also coordinating with the San Diego County Office of Education who will provide English, and art classes for the girls as well as having someone who can teach them about American culture.

On Saturday, approximately 476 migrant children, ages 13 to 17, arrived at the convention center where they will be temporarily sheltered until they can be transported to safe housing with family members or sponsors living in the U.S.

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports on the migrant children stating at the convention center.

"We got the last girls to bed at 6 a.m. because we really had to process them slowly because we had to do medical screenings and those sorts of things," Lembo said.

Lembo said the reunification process can take anywhere from 30 to 35 days.

"We're hoping the process is not so long, but we want to take our time to make sure everyone goes through the checks we kind of need them to go through and we're also coordinating with HHS," she said.

SBCS has also teamed out with other social service agencies like Casa Familiar, Logan Heights Community Development Corporation, The Catholic Diocese, YMCA of San Diego County and MAAC.

For more details on SBCS and how you can help, click here.