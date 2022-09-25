San Diego Restaurant Week

San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners

San Diego Restaurant Week 2022 runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. Here's what you should know about the food-centric event

By Christina Bravo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries.

The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 and there are no tickets needed to participate. Just make a reservation for one (or two or three, we won't judge) of the dozens of restaurants available during this food-centric week and ask for the restaurant's hand-selected prix fixe menus.

The prix fixe offerings give gastronomes the chance to sample several courses from top San Diego County restaurants for a fraction of the price. There are both two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus available at both casual and 5-star restaurants with prices starting at $20.

Reservations aren't always required, but strongly encouraged. Find a list of participating restaurants spanning the entire county here.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Restaurant Weekrestaurants
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us