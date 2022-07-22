Robbers Target People Wearing Expensive Watches in San Francisco: Police

The San Francisco Police Department is warning people about robberies targeting people wearing high-end wrist watches, saying they are organized and coordinated crimes.

“A lot of individuals have been pointing firearms at people and taking the watches so it's not just a simple snatch and grab but actual robberies with threats of violence,” said Kathryn Winters of the police department.

Police said they’ve investigated more than two dozen of these types of robberies since the beginning of the year.

Officer Winters said the crimes have occurred in high traffic, popular areas.

“Kind of in the north east corner of the city, south of Market area as well as north beach Fisherman’s Wharf, Marina and downtown areas,” she said.

Police have increased patrols there as other parts of the Bay Area have recently seen thefts of jewelry and expensive Rolex watches.

“Our city has no manners, sorry,” said Jo-Ann D’Angelo of South San Francisco.

She said she’s not surprised to hear about San Francisco's uptick in this particular crime. When she’s there she leaves her valuables at home.

“I don’t bring my full wallet. I don't bring my jewelry. I'm careful about where I'm going,” said D’Angelo.

Police said the robberies there are similar to ones they’re seeing throughout the state, so they’re working with other law enforcement.

“I do unfortunately it doesn’t matter what time of day it is you have to be careful… If you do have a high value watch and you are going out its best when you are out to cover it," said Winters.

Police suggest people be aware of their surroundings and say it's safer to travel in groups.

“We want to remind folks that their life isn’t worth a watch. If they are confronted by people demanding their watch, the watch can be replaced, their life can not be replaced,” said Winters.