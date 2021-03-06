SDSU Planning In-Person Commencement for Graduates in Spring

It's been a disappointing year for college graduates who didn't get a ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it looks like that will change this year for San Diego State University graduates.

"The SDSU Commencement Committee has been hard at work exploring different options for celebrating the classes of 2020 and 2021," SDSU said in an email sent to students on Friday.

SDSU said they are planning for an in-person commencement option for graduates and guests. The event will be hosted at an outdoor off-campus venue but will be dependent on state and county public health guidelines.

SDSU also released a commencement schedule:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021: 9:00 a.m. – College of Education 2:00 p.m. – College of Sciences

Wednesday, May 26, 2021: 8:00 a.m. – College of Arts and Letters 1:00 p.m. – College of Engineering 5:30 p.m. – Fowler College of Business

Thursday, May 27, 2021: 9:00 a.m. – College of Health and Human Services 2:00 p.m. – College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts



“This option is not yet final, as it is dependent on state and county public health guidelines which are soon to be updated and shared,” SDSU stated in the email.

If the university is unable to move forward with the ceremony, it will instead host a drive-thru commencement celebration called, “CARmencement.”

The drive-thru celebration will allow students to drive through campus in their vehicle and be individually recognized, move across a stage and have a professional photo taken, SDSU explained.

The drive-thru option would be open to graduates beginning May 22 through May 28. Graduates would need to RSVP to the event, SDSU said.

SDSU said they will also provide a virtual option for those who prefer. All ceremonies will be livestreamed online.

More details about the ceremonies will be released on April 1. Details about ceremony plans for SDSU Imperial Valley students will be given out the week of March 8.