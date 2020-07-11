California

Search for Missing ‘Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Stretches Into 4th Day

The 33-year-old actress is presumed to have drowned after disappearing Wednesday at Lake Piru in California, where she had rented a boat with her son

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Authorities are continuing their search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who is presumed to have drowned after going missing Wednesday at a lake in California, NBC News reports.

"The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The search turned from a rescue effort to a recovery effort on Thursday, with more than 100 people from several agencies involved. Rivera, 33, had been boating with her 4-year-old son at the lake Wednesday afternoon when she went missing.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 22 hours ago

Virus Updates: Record High Level of New Infections in Florida

Donald Trump 20 hours ago

Trump's Defiant Help for Stone Adds to Tumult in Washington

"The boat was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the child alone and asleep onboard," a sheriff's office statement read. "Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not."

Capt. Eric Buschow said an adult life vest was found on the boat.

"We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming that she drowned in the lake," said Deputy Chris Dyer, adding that there were no signs of foul play or of anything going wrong.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaNaya RiveraGlee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us