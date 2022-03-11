California Lottery

SF Mom Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratchers Ticket While Grocery Shopping

By Stephen Ellison

California Lottery
Smith Collection/Gado

A lucky lottery player in San Francisco took home a $1 million prize after buying a Scratchers ticket while shopping at the local Safeway, according to the California Lottery.

Le Chao was picking up groceries for her family at the Safeway supermarket on Webster Street when she decided to play the newest Scratchers game Plus the Money, lottery officials said.

It paid off big: She won the jackpot prize of $1 million.

"I told my family I had won," she told the lottery, "and my kids said, 'Mommy, you are lucky!'"

Chao told the lottery she plans to pay off her kids' college loans and buy a house for her family.

The store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

California LotterySan Franciscoscratchersjackpot winnerSAFEWAY
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us