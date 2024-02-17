Colleges & Universities

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college dorm being investigated as homicides, police say

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m.

Students walk through campus at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The deaths of two people who were shot in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday morning will be investigated as homicides, police said.

“At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement on social media Friday evening.

The coroner's office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once in what appeared to be an “isolated incident,” police spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a briefing.

A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine said.

Following the lockdown, the campus about 69 miles (111 kilometers) south of Denver remained closed for the day. The school has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

